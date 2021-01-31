Like many of my fellow Americans, I sat and watched the horrific events on Jan. 6, 2021, as a large group of people descended upon the U.S. Capitol. As a nation, this was an attack on our freedom and democracy, and I personally felt victimized here in my safe Iowa community.
I was disturbed to learn through an article appearing in the Washington Post on Jan. 23 stated, “Justice Department, FBI debate not charging some of the Capitol rioters.” Concerns mentioned in the article were swamping the local federal courthouse, another from an official who made reference to the fact that a lot of the people arrested so far have no previous criminal records.
There were two inferences in the article about those who had committed unlawful entry, did nothing else wrong, were not involved in threatening or destructive behavior, and should not be charged.
I’m sorry, unless we’ve already forgotten, a federal U.S. Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, was killed in the line of duty during this non-threatening, non-destructive behavior.
The emotions and encouragement from every member of the group that stampeded into the Capitol helped to motivate and inspire those who were directly involved in killing Officer Brian Sicknick. To give them a pass on even an unlawful entry charge is dishonoring the ultimate sacrifice that this officer made to protect our freedom and democracy. Especially if what we’re really worried about is “swamping the courthouse.” In Iowa, we would call their behavior joint criminal conduct.