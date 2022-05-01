We in America can be thankful our economy, despite incessant meddling by the political class, is not (yet) fully socialist. Our relatively free-market economy is resilient because uncountable numbers of purposely motivated individuals and organizations were able to adjust to the economic body-blows inflicted in the name of “protecting” us from COVID-19.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports real GDP growth in President Joe Biden’s first year was a robust 5.7%, compared to President Donald Trump’s final year (2020) where it decreased by 3.4% due to the now recognized ill-advised shutdown. Other analyses show similar results.
Considering Biden’s record on nearly any issue one chooses to select, his desperate grasp of any positive statistic available is understandable. He’s taking credit for current economic growth, a strong labor market, rising wages and low unemployment. Essentially, he’s crediting himself with returning Trump’s pre-pandemic economic numbers. But things don’t feel like they did under Trump because Biden’s policies have revived Jimmy Carter’s inflation. Sure, many things add to inflation and Biden isn’t shy about blaming contributors like Vladimir Putin’s murderous Ukrainian incursion and government-created supply chain disruptions. And predictably, he’s made scapegoats of oil companies, Republicans and “capitalism” for his failures.
He wants you to believe printing and spending trillions of dollars, increasing burdensome regulations and reversing Trump’s energy independence has no effect on prices. Given our economy runs on fossil fuels, a significant portion of the prices you’re now paying could have been avoided if he had maintained that independence.
But here’s the problem. Biden and Democrats are ideologically driven, not economically driven. When the motivation is to “save the planet,” (regardless of how unserious climate cultists are or how overblown and wrong their past predictions) concerns about energy independence, inflation, your preferences and your pocketbook are, at best, secondary concerns to them.
Biden’s inflation should serve more as a warning of a more ominous economic and cultural future for America. If “blame” is to be placed for current conditions, look no further than their ideological root — Marxism.
Communist/socialist/progressive and academic leftists, after the Soviet collapse and the practical failure of collectivism, scurried to find a home from which to promote their utopian fantasies and continue their attacks on capitalism and America’s founding principles. Where did these ideologues go? Some into the environmental movement, some boarded the “social justice” bandwagon, others embraced identity politics or one of various iterations of “critical theory” — all ensconced politically in today’s Democrat Party.
Notice that each faction demands, in the words of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, “Rapid, far reaching, and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society.” In other words, “systemic” change — abandonment of our Constitution, America’s founding principles and the free market. Socialism requires borderless, top-down government, elimination of or control over individuals’ right to the fruits of their own efforts, and the suppression, then eradication of traditional religion and anything other than government-approved speech.
Ask yourself if Democrat border policy, social “justice” (i.e., people are not equal, therefore they must be treated unequally in order to make them equal) and their continuing assaults on our Bill of Rights, serve socialist goals. As long as they have power, expect things to get worse, economically and culturally.
Policies consolidating leftist control over individual liberties must be challenged and rejected. If the deadly idea of “Democratic Socialism” isn’t soundly and unequivocally defeated while we still have the vote, we then will have only ourselves to blame.