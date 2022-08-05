Youngsters and families, or condos and another strip mall?

That’s, in my opinion, the Dubuque Community School Board’s dilemma. At question is the future of the Dubuque Soccer Complex. The Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which currently leases the property from the district, wants to purchase it. In January, an appraisal valued the soccer complex at $1.55 million, and in May, the alliance gave the district a letter stating its intent to purchase the property at that value. Dubuque Schools leaders seek ways to reduce costs. Sale of the property can address that. Who to sell to, to get the most bang for the buck — while pleasing the tax-paying public? Decisions, decisions!

Reber is a retired TH reporter, who is currently employed at Eagle Point Place Senior Living in Dubuque. He enjoys kayaking, bicycling, hiking and swimming in his free time — and hopes to someday coach his grandson Archie.

