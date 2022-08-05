Youngsters and families, or condos and another strip mall?
That’s, in my opinion, the Dubuque Community School Board’s dilemma. At question is the future of the Dubuque Soccer Complex. The Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which currently leases the property from the district, wants to purchase it. In January, an appraisal valued the soccer complex at $1.55 million, and in May, the alliance gave the district a letter stating its intent to purchase the property at that value. Dubuque Schools leaders seek ways to reduce costs. Sale of the property can address that. Who to sell to, to get the most bang for the buck — while pleasing the tax-paying public? Decisions, decisions!
To me, school board, it’s a no-brainer. Sell the property to the Alliance. The organization boasts dedicated individuals who care deeply about young people, their families and the sport of soccer.
I know through personal experience, the significance and importance of the complex, a hub of humanity, energy and spirit. I remember my daughter Kate, then 4½ (now 30) playing recreation (American Youth Soccer Organization) soccer in the mid-1990s. At first, it overwhelmed her — 15 years later, a different story. At the time, I thought to myself, what a wonderful place to hang out during the summer. A few years later, when my (then) wife Julie and I were registering Kate at the Kennedy Mall for the upcoming season, I had an encounter that would change my life. A rough-hewn guy, Jeff Ransom, approached me about coaching a team. I knew nothing about soccer, but Jeff, the head honcho of AYSO Region 419, had an effective way of communicating. I signed up to co-coach with a fellow, a stranger, Steve Savary, and a new chapter in my life began. (I played pool, football, basketball and golf in high school in the late ’60s in Sioux City. Soccer was foreign, unheard of then.)
What developed was a love of the game thanks in part to Jeff and others involved as volunteers for AYSO. Julie and I served on the AYSO board. I coached and refereed, ate numerous meals at the complex’s concession stand with Dave “Mr. Soccer” Maiers. (He passed way too early at age 61, in 2007.) Julie and I had fun. I enjoyed watching people of all ages — tots to seniors, having a pleasant evening at the Complex. I loved the fact I was able to spend quality time with Kate. (We even had a makeshift goal in our backyard, fashioned from a swing set. Kate booted balls. I was a goal keeper.) I enjoyed coaching other young ladies and spending time with their families. One team I coached, the Rockets, I fired bottle rockets after our games. I kept them in my equipment bag. I know I’m not the only one who enjoyed summers in the sun, the aroma of cut grass and Dave’s concession stand — popcorn and burgers.
If Dyersville can be Northeast Iowa’s baseball mecca, ditto Dubuque for soccer. The Alliance, its humanity along with its drive, enthusiasm, creativity, love of children and their families, and the sport of soccer, can be a regional showcase. The school board has the opportunity to leave a legacy for generations. We have enough strip malls and apartment complexes. Do the right thing. You know what it is! This from a guy who will set his alarm to watch World Cup at 4 a.m., can still diagram drills and formations, and who has hinted at having (when the time comes, but not too soon) his cremains scattered on the Soccer Complex fields.
My memories are priceless. So are those of others. Preserve the jewel.
Reber is a retired TH reporter, who is currently employed at Eagle Point Place Senior Living in Dubuque. He enjoys kayaking, bicycling, hiking and swimming in his free time — and hopes to someday coach his grandson Archie.
