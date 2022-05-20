The 10th Amendment implies that the states have all rights not specifically listed in the U.S. Constitution. The only thing is, over the years, numerous cases have been brought before the Supreme Court that shouldn’t be there — since they’re not addressed in the individual amendments.
If I also remember right, the U.S. Supreme Court is supposed to only deal with issues that are listed in the Constitution — no more, no less. Regrettably, over the years, several justices have ended up making laws or at least interjecting their own interpretations. However, if it is not specifically spelled out in the U.S. Constitution, it needs to be addressed by another court. A couple of those hot topics are having to do with abortions and protecting women’s rights.
When people talk about protecting their rights, they’re actually talking about ideas man has concocted — forgetting what God expects of us! Let’s also not forget, along with rights, comes responsibilities — spelled out in the Ten Commandments — see, you can’t have one without the other! (Sad to say, too many are only interested in their rights, while neglecting their obligations!)
I also know the public is overly concerned if Roe v. Wade is ever overturned, will that mean the justices could go after things like gay rights and same sex marriage? Just, remember, if it is not dealt with in the U. S. Constitution, it needs to go back to a lower court — better yet, to a much higher one!
