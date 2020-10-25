Kudos to a reader’s recent letter that addressed the premise that a vote for Joe Biden is a mortal sin. I’ve never quite understood why the pro-life/pro-choice issue has become the sole vote decider for so many people while overlooking the many other sins just as grievous which the writer goes on to address.
My wife and I are not Catholic or Evangelical Christians, have four children, two of whom were adopted, and consider ourselves pro-life. However, we feel that if the Lord God gave people free will, it’s free will in all things, and therefore the abortion choice is the individual’s, not the government’s, and it is certainly not the only issue that decides who should be in the government.