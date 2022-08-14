This semester, I teach American government. We call it “National Government” at Morehouse College, a unique but specific title that conveys the point; a course that teaches about how governance of this nation operates, its history, related concepts and ideas. However, I think my time teaching American government is coming to a close.
Why? Because the Republican Party isn’t interested in maintaining three branches of national and state government dedicated to democratic republic governance or allegiance to the Constitution.
U.S. federal and state governments are designed to be sustainable and represent the needs of the people. Political parties emerged as mechanisms of effective organizing and diligent representation, and even though political parties were not contemplated by the founders or the Constitution, the point of U.S. government is to not allow authoritarian party control.
Despite this, the GOP has spent the past two decades building party control by any means necessary, including by dismantling constitutional government. In Congress, legislation is supposed to be debated, resulting in a compromise that benefits those represented by the members. But the GOP has refused to carry out its obligations to the people, or the Constitution, in Congress. Over the past several decades, Republicans have strategically used the power of the filibuster (which is not in the Constitution), disabling it when they are in power and wielding it now to block the president’s agenda and to stifle the legislative process. During the Obama administration, GOP leadership tacitly refused to negotiate, obsessed with limiting Obama to one term and gaining political control over the Supreme Court. Now during the Biden administration, they sometimes prevent majority-backed legislation from even coming to a vote.
The last GOP-led White House also shirked constitutional protocol. That president destroyed, flushed and removed official documents from the White House. He spewed the Big Lie from the bully pulpit and harassed anyone who criticized him. He fostered racial division among the people, refused to acquiesce to a peaceful transfer of power after losing a free, fair and heavily vetted election and then instigated a coup on the nation’s Capitol, putting national security and the democratic process at risk, as well as the lives of elected officials and Capitol employees.
The GOP has successfully installed a SCOTUS majority that ignores stare decisis, overuses its “shadow docket” and has an agenda to overturn long-settled precedents the GOP dislikes, like voting rights protections, abortion law, and likely next term, affirmative action in higher education. Despite public outcry and reduced public confidence, Justice Clarence Thomas opined in Dobbs that the Supreme Court might use the same analysis to overturn additional rights (think birth control and gay marriage).
GOP-led state governments add fuel to this effort. GOP state legislatures have employed severe gerrymandering to ensure Republican control over state legislatures and passed stringent voter ID laws and other restrictions to make voting less accessible to Democratic leaning voters since the 2020 election. Several states are pressing to establish “independent state doctrine” which would make it impossible for state or federal courts to review legislative voting law changes that suppress votes or that result in administrative fraud. GOP state legislatures will then be free to override the popular vote. This year, the GOP has nominated over 120 election-denying candidates, in key gubernatorial, state attorney general, and secretary of state races. In 2024, it’s likely that the will of the people will not translate into Electoral College votes in some GOP-led states.
Constitutional democratic republic government is being disassembled by the GOP. My time teaching American government with its shared democratic principles is almost over; soon, it will be a history course.
Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. Contact her via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.