This semester, I teach American government. We call it “National Government” at Morehouse College, a unique but specific title that conveys the point; a course that teaches about how governance of this nation operates, its history, related concepts and ideas. However, I think my time teaching American government is coming to a close.

Why? Because the Republican Party isn’t interested in maintaining three branches of national and state government dedicated to democratic republic governance or allegiance to the Constitution.

Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. Contact her via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.

