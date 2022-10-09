No matter which candidate voters choose to lead the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office, the new leader will face some serious challenges and have work to do to restore the public’s faith in the office.
Of the three candidates in the running, all of them bring different strengths to the table, and all of them have drawbacks. Republican Scott Nelson’s 30 years of criminal and civil law practice give him a slight edge in this race.
In the past couple of years, the office has seen the exodus of some of its most experienced attorneys. Some of those attorneys described in Telegraph Herald reporting a toxic work environment under the leadership of County Attorney C.J. May III.
That brought about both a Democratic primary challenge from local attorney Sam Wooden and another challenge from Richard Kirkendall, an attorney from within May’s own office who is running unaffiliated with a political party. Kirkendall leveled further accusations of incompetence against May, and May placed Kirkendall on leave because of an accusation of harassment from former victim witness coordinator Ali Newsom. A month later, Kirkendall was terminated by May and the county human resources director citing insubordination. Newsom laid out allegations against Kirkendall in an interview with the TH, complete with emails circulated to other attorneys in the office critical of May and Newsom, including allusions to an inappropriate relationship between May and Newsom.
The county retained outside counsel who investigated and found Newsom’s claims to be unsubstantiated. Still, she has further pursued legal action, and county supervisors received notification of a $750,000 claim sent to the county in a letter by Newsom.
Kirkendall might make a strong case for his abilities to serve as county attorney, and he brings prosecutorial experience on big cases. But in meeting with the TH Editorial Board, he took little responsibility for his part in the drama that played out in the office nor regret over the tone of his emails. It’s hard to imagine sending Kirkendall back in to lead the office in which he stoked controversy by assailing the competency of his boss and a co-worker.
For those wanting a fresh set of eyes in the office, Wooden would certainly bring that. Practicing law in Dubuque since 2016, Wooden has ideas for streamlining processes in the office for more effective counsel, litigating where necessary and settling cases more rapidly. But in an office already short on trial experience due to an exodus of experienced prosecutors under May, Wooden’s inexperience could find him in over his head.
That brings us to Scott Nelson, a defense attorney who touts his 30-plus years of experience and his interest in getting tougher on crime. Nelson believes that his years practicing law will allow him to mentor less-experienced lawyers in the office, give prosecutors insights into how defense attorneys will approach cases and bring the level of legal competence in the county to a state of excellence. He’s strong-minded, has a set direction and could bring stability to an office that has been struggling.
That’s not to say Nelson is an ideal candidate. His comments about domestic violence cases in particular were concerning and lacking in empathy for victims. He takes issue with the legislative statute that governs domestic violence cases, including mandatory penalties, which become an impediment to getting plea deals done. Fair enough. But Nelson went on to say that he sees a fair amount of cases that are little more than minor skirmishes with no real victim. He doesn’t want prosecutors wasting time on those cases when both parties involved want to drop the charges. Asked about how to distinguish a case with no real victim from instances when a victim might feel pressured or even threatened by a domestic partner to downplay the incident, Nelson says with his 32 years of experience, he just knows. “I can tell,” he said. A “feeling” on the part of an attorney doesn’t sound like a good way to determine those outcomes.
Nelson talks about citizens who worry about violent crime in Dubuque and the county, and his approach would be to prosecute violent criminals and drug dealers to the fullest extent of the law and make those cases his priority.
All three candidates spoke of the need to reform the way that plea deals happen in the county, with decisions on which cases will be pleaded out and which will go to trial made earlier in the process so that weak, last-minute deals aren’t struck.
Four years ago was the first time in 50 years that citizens elected a county attorney who did not have prior experience in the prosecutor’s office. Four years later, that elected official garnered less than 20% of the vote in a primary, and many of the office’s top attorneys have left.
Nelson’s 30-plus years of experience in criminal and civil law give him a leg up in the race for this position. But let’s remember that C.J. May also came in with 30-plus years of experience in criminal and civil law. Four years ago, the TH Editorial Board thought May — who faced Nelson in the 2018 election — had the better temperament for leading the office. That turned out poorly. This time, we believe the strong-minded leadership style of Nelson is the better choice.
