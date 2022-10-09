TH Editorial Board speaks with DBQ County Attorney candidate Scott Nelson

No matter which candidate voters choose to lead the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office, the new leader will face some serious challenges and have work to do to restore the public’s faith in the office.

Of the three candidates in the running, all of them bring different strengths to the table, and all of them have drawbacks. Republican Scott Nelson’s 30 years of criminal and civil law practice give him a slight edge in this race.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

