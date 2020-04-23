Medicare for all is not free health care for all. Somebody pays for this. The question is “who?” and “how?” Those are the questions the promoters of Medicare for all don’t want us to ask. Researchers at the Committee for Responsible Federal Government have addressed these unavoidable realities and tell us there are several of the following options from which to pick to pay for this “free” health care:
1) A 32% payroll tax
2) A 25% income tax
3) A 42% Value-Added-Tax (VAT)
4) A mandatory public premium averaging $7500 per capita — the equivalent of $12,000 per individual not otherwise on public insurance
5) More than doubling all individual and corporate income tax rates
6) An 80% reduction in non-health federal spending
7) An increase in the national debt of 108% of Gross Domestic Product
8) Impossibly high taxes on high earners, corporations, and the financial sector
9) Or some combination of the above.
A far more creative, cost-effective approach to covering the uninsured and uninsurable is to create a federal high risk funding pool for these two groups. People who are pleased with their health coverage keep it and those without coverage can be covered from this funding pool.
This would assure everyone coverage at a small fraction of the cost of Medicare for all. “Nothing is as expensive as a free government service” rings true in this case. Medicare for all would have a devastating effect on the American economy for the reasons stated above.