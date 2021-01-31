Some of us are aware of what people years ago used as disciplinary methods. Older folks either were recipient of or more than likely observed people who used techniques to punish or at the least admonish unacceptable behaviors. It wasn’t fun to see kids have their hair pulled, ears pinched, spanked, slapped or mouth washed out. Techniques so intrusive, generations later they are looked upon as psychologically injurious.
We’re now confronted with presidential behavior, 45th, so heinous it’s hard to understand let alone determine what consequences should apply. Fomenting a riot, inviting people to lay siege to the U.S. Congress with the intention of creating a coup de etat seems otherworldly, too fantastical to believe. It did happen in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.
President 45’s act of defiance and betrayal is so offensive, we could have lost our democratic heart and soul, our collective footing. Consequences for his acting out stretch our imagination, behavior Judas-like in so many ways. Judas the pariah for all times, epitome of scandal, held in the lowest regard of any human in history, name identified with disgust.
Are culturally acceptable disciplinary measures such as isolation, ostracization, impeachment or admonishment sufficient? For insurrection, the most grievous sin against democracy, President 45 must be held accountable, his atrocious conduct confronted with extreme measures: exile to a foreign land, defrocked and excommunicated. No more presidential title, pension, access to classified information, ability to cast a vote, hold office, have U.S. residence, or retain citizenship.