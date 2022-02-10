The editorial cartoon Monday, Feb. 7, is both a display of editorial ignorance and a slap in the face to conservatives everywhere. For those fortunate to miss it, this piece of cartoonist bias and stupidity shows a young child labeled “left” wearing a mask over his mouth and nose next to a child labeled as “right” wearing a mask over his eyes. The message is clear. Wear a mask, and you’re correct. Don’t wear a mask, and you’re wrong.
Freedom-loving citizens worldwide realize the masks we’ve been coerced into wearing have had negligible value to protect from the virus. Many doctors and scientists also agree that some paper and cloth masks are useless against the omicron variant. However, the emotional and psychological damage inflicted on youngsters is well known.
Two-faced politicians, celebrities, and the over-paid Dr. Fauci have all been photographed not wearing a mask while preaching to us the importance of wearing one. It’s “Theater of the Absurd” on full display.
Add to that the report by researchers at Johns Hopkins University that lockdowns in Europe and the United States resulted in only a .2% decrease in mortality and, while having little to no public health effects, “have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted. Consequently, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.”
An Australian study shows humanity may have tangled with a coronavirus outbreak more than 20,000 years ago. COVID isn’t going away. Learn to live with it.