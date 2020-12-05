I’m sitting here at a grocery store enjoying my meal. A couple just came in with their dog standing in their shopping cart. Really?! I see this more and more. Sure, service dogs for the handicapped are a great thing. But now I’m seeing pocket puppies all over the place.
Someone is going to use that cart after them for food, and possibly, a baby. This is the age of COVID-19. Remember?
This health department has rules about animals in food establishments, but hey, “ain’t he cute?”
People have to be a bit more sensible and not so self-centered. I don’t want to buy hamburger your canine was just sniffing, and maybe licking. Yuck!
Let’s be a bit more COVID conscious and leave Fido at home or in the car.