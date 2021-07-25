The number of people who vote fraudulently is infinitesimal compared to the millions of citizens who will find it nearly impossible to vote in 2022.
The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, documented only 965 proven cases of voter fraud from 2000 to May of this year — more than 20 years — from city, county, state and federal elections. Imagine how many elections and how many votes those elections represent! Former Attorney General William Barr, a Donald Trump appointee, and the International Election Observation Commission declared the 2020 election fair and secure.
A much greater concern than voter fraud is states’ attempts to suppress the vote. That first happened through what the Brennan Center for Justice calls “sham” audits that were “part of a coordinated attack on our democracy.”
Second, since the November election, 17 states including Iowa passed laws restricting voting rights. They curtailed absentee and mail-in voting, instituted harsher ID requirements, limited the availability of polling places, shortened early-voting periods, and/or made it easier to purge legitimate voters from voter rolls.
Third, as states redraw Congressional district lines, the balance of power likely will shift unfairly to the Republican Party. Nineteen of the 30 states in which political parties set district lines are controlled wholly by Republicans, versus only five by Democrats.
We need more citizen participation in our elections, not less; we need to stop these unacceptable practices. Urge your U.S. senators to protect your right to vote by passing the For the People Act.