I am amazed and happy to see the demonstrations in the U.S. and around the world protesting the senseless and cruel killing of George Floyd. How the African American communities pulled together and started a movement that is alive and vibrant is overwhelming to me.
Where was this anger and determination from the white community when 20 first graders and six teachers were senselessly gunned down while in school? What about all of the other mass shootings that have taken so many lives? Where is the fury that we see in Minneapolis and other communities? Why was the movement started by the students in Florida allowed to just die? There is something wrong, seriously wrong and it’s called, among other things, complacency in our government and people. Shame on us.