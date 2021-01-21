When it comes to COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds continues to prove that she just doesn’t get it.
Reynolds’ most recent misstep came during her recent Condition of the State address, with her insistence that Iowa school districts return to fully in-person learning.
The governor echoes the sentiment of all Iowans with her desire for a return to a pre-pandemic normal. However, Reynolds seems to forget that our nation is in the midst of a health emergency, which calls for adequate spacing and social distancing.
The governor’s insistence on a one-size-fits-all approach fails to recognize the vast differences between Iowa’s schools.
In Dubuque, where students have attended classes using a hybrid model, Hempstead and Senior high schools welcome approximately 1,600 and 1,700 students, respectively. Meanwhile, nearby Bellevue Community School District, in Bellevue, Iowa, has successfully hosted fully in-person learning since August. However, Bellevue schools welcome fewer than 400 students across first through 12th grades.
To put things in perspective, all Bellevue’s students could be seated together during a normal lunch period at one of Dubuque’s public high schools.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created unique challenges for all schools, but circumstances widely differ at predominately smaller, rural districts compared with their larger, urban counterparts.
Reynolds, long a proponent of “school choice,” would be well served to support choice in another fashion, allowing for local communities to consider their own challenges and make decisions on how best to educate their students during these trying times.