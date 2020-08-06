Iowa and Dubuque are dubbed hot spots for the coronavirus and yet the Dubuque County Fair goes on, Five Flags plans a reopening and many refuse to wear masks.
Come on, Dubuque. Wake up and smell the coffee.
