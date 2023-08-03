Did you hear about all those kids who died in that big school fire last week? No? That’s because it didn’t happen. In fact, a school fire that has killed 10 or more children hasn’t happened in about 65 years.

But of course you’ve heard about all the recent school shootings where so many children have died. In fact, as of June 15, an Education Week analysis shows that there have been 23 school shootings already this year that resulted in injuries or deaths.

Recommended for you

Chris Grollnek is an internationally recognized active shooter prevention expert and the founder of the Active Shooter Prevention Project LLC, an organization that brings together top law enforcement and security professionals worldwide. He has firsthand experience inside an active shooter event and is a former Marine and retired police detective. Chris holds a postgraduate degree focusing on the phenomenon of active shooter events. He is a frequent guest and contributor to numerous national television networks and syndicated radio programs to discuss these issues.

Tags