I’m sure that my wife and I will find many readers in agreement with our appreciation and admiration for the manner in which the vaccination program has been carried out in Dubuque County. Through no fault of their own, local agencies have had to wait for the vaccine to arrive. Once it came here, however, the highly skilled and professional manner with which the vaccine was delivered “to our arms” was nothing short of a miracle.
We encourage each of you reading this to take a moment to personally drop a note to the agency which made the vaccine available to you. Ask that your thanks be conveyed to the many volunteers and staff who made your visit possible. Let that person giving you that second shot know you really care!