Business people should run the United States. We have seen it up close and personal long enough to know that folks who do not understand business, have never made a payroll and live in a world of politics for personal gain, create economic havoc.
President Harry Truman and President Donald Trump seem to have been able to do the right thing. It is not so much about political parties. It is about the stuff of character, commitment and courage. Our economy is not a game — it is a report card with consequences.
We all know too much of our capability to make our products has gone elsewhere, mostly to Asia. President Richard Nixon started the notion and President Bill Clinton moved it forward.
That happened because polity is a loose business to begin with and business went along with it because the anticipated profits were worth more than the national consequences. Business has an open heart for profit. Politicians have a closed heart for gain. Look around.
Ideally, our country would be led by a business person with a heart for profit and a soul for our country. That person would take care of our economy first in the ways that successful business people prosecute for profit. We have seen it twice in my opinion and, if we can escape all-out nuclear disaster, we should demand of our politicians to see it again.
Our weakness is not in our nation’s ability to have a great economy; it is in the incompetent cast of wannabes that form our political choices.
Instead of castigating the Jan. 6 ants that crawled all over Congress, maybe we should also search to find out just why our country is so terribly split as to the very basics of what we have become. When thousands of people go that far it is not just a cross section of losers going nuts; it is a sign and measure of something that is not being understood and acknowledged. The Boston Tea Party was in that vein also.
Business has its bad actors just like politicians have some decent folks in their chambers as well. The issue is simply that we must take our economy back and doing so will automate a new direction away from our damaged security and sense of well being.
Successful business leaders offer a better pool of applicants who aspire to run the country. We should be looking at that instead of trying to catch a trout while fishing in a mudhole.
Lorenz is president of Lorenz and Associates, a Dubuque-based consulting business.