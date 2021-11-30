Tomorrow marks the deadline for submitting nominations for the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award, so if you’ve been meaning to send one in, please do so soon.
We were disappointed in January that we couldn’t hold our usual First Citizen reception to honor our 2020 recipient, Judy Wolf. Because of the pandemic, we modified our event to include just Judy’s immediate family and livestreamed the event for everyone else to watch from home. The livestream was similar to our usual approach, and we were happy to be able to share our celebration of this prestigious award.
One modification we made due to the pandemic turned into a cool keepsake, so we’ve decided to continue that tradition. One of the special parts of the traditional reception is all the friends, relatives, colleagues and community members who come to offer their congratulations to the recipient. When we realized we wouldn’t be able to have that kind of event to honor Judy, we came up with another idea. We asked folks to send in their congratulatory message in writing and include a photo if they wanted to. Then we gathered all those well wishes and printed them in a special section of the paper published later in January. It was a neat memento for Judy and her family, and members of the community enjoyed it as well.
Even though we have every hope that we will be able to host an in-person event for our 2021 winner, we think the printed section of congratulations was such a positive thing, we plan to do it again this January. The award recipient will be announced Jan. 1 as usual. Then community members will have a couple of weeks to submit their congratulations to be published later in the month, coinciding with our First Citizen reception.
Watch for details in January and plan to help us shower our next First Citizen Award recipient with congratulations.
Got gifts? Yes. Yes, we do
If Black Friday and Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday were all a little much for you, we’ve got some gifts for you right here at the TH. Stop by or go online Thursday, Dec. 9, and check out our one-day sale featuring 70% off most books (excluding the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s series).
For example, you can get my latest collection of columns, “I’ve Got 4 Teenagers, You Can’t Scare Me,” for just $5 — and it even fits in a stocking.
Lobby hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The discount online is all day until midnight at TelegraphHerald.com/store.
Other bargain books include: “Dubuque, the Birthplace of Iowa Vols. IV and V,” Dave Kettering’s “A Thousand Words” and many other books of local interest.
Shop local this holiday season, and give the gift of local books.