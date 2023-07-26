Those of us over a certain age will remember frequent trips to the neighborhood Blockbuster to pick up an evening of entertainment. Blockbusters were everywhere. Today, they are gone. Why? Blockbuster failed to keep up with consumer preferences (convenience) and technology (video streaming). It seems obvious now, but 20 years ago it was unthinkable.

Today, Iowa leads the United States in ethanol, producing over 4.5 billion gallons each year. But what about 10 years from now? Imagine production dropping in Iowa as neighboring states ramp up. Instead of Iowa corn flowing to local premium markets, farmers are forced to pay to ship their corn out of state.

Recommended for you

Boshart is general manager/CEO CORN, LP and Gold-Eagle Cooperative; Mark Wigans, president CORN, LP; Tracy Studer, president Gold-Eagle Cooperative.