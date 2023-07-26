Those of us over a certain age will remember frequent trips to the neighborhood Blockbuster to pick up an evening of entertainment. Blockbusters were everywhere. Today, they are gone. Why? Blockbuster failed to keep up with consumer preferences (convenience) and technology (video streaming). It seems obvious now, but 20 years ago it was unthinkable.
Today, Iowa leads the United States in ethanol, producing over 4.5 billion gallons each year. But what about 10 years from now? Imagine production dropping in Iowa as neighboring states ramp up. Instead of Iowa corn flowing to local premium markets, farmers are forced to pay to ship their corn out of state.
Iowa farm income and jobs are lost in a gut punch to our economy.
Recommended for you
Unthinkable? Not at all.
If Iowa prevents its ethanol plants from utilizing the latest carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) technology to produce the low carbon biofuels increasingly demanded by the largest domestic and export markets, our ethanol plants could be pushed to the brink of collapse.
According to a recent study by Decision Innovation Solutions (DIS), if Iowa does not utilize CCS technology while surrounding states do, Iowa ethanol production would be noncompetitive, with a catastrophic result for Iowa ethanol producers, Iowa farmers and the Iowa economy.
• 75% of Iowa ethanol production could migrate out of state by the end of the decade (nearly 3.5 billion gallons per year).
• Iowa farmers would lose local markets for over 1 billion bushels of corn annually, depressing local corn prices.
• Iowa ethanol plants would lose more than $10 billion in revenue each year.
With CCS technology, Iowa plants remain at the cutting edge. In addition to current markets, the future of biofuels would be brighter than ever with new opportunities to supply low carbon solutions for aviation and ocean-going vessels.
But if Iowa blocks CCS, we risk turning this “blockbuster” future into another Blockbuster failure. We have the technology. We can meet the consumer demands. Iowa needs to allow its ethanol plants to compete. Iowa needs to find a path forward for CCS projects.
Boshart is general manager/CEO CORN, LP and Gold-Eagle Cooperative; Mark Wigans, president CORN, LP; Tracy Studer, president Gold-Eagle Cooperative.