You don’t have to look far to see the spirit of Thanksgiving all around the tri-state area.
The legacy of Donna Ginter continued with a huge Thanksgiving feast in Dubuque for the needy, serving hundreds of meals with the help of dozens of volunteers.
Meanwhile, a similar effort was taking place across the river at The Other Side in East Dubuque, Ill. Mike Meyer was serving up a free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who wanted one. Jeff Cremer, of Cremer’s Meats, donated the turkeys.
Still others got to do the cooking at home with the help of free turkeys, given out by the Dubuque branch of the NAACP.
Food drives, toy collections and giving trees are all in full swing now to help brighten the holidays of everyone living in the tri-state area. It’s great to see the spirit of the season bloom in our hometown.
An estimated 166.3 million people are planning to fill up shopping carts — both the real and virtual kinds of — now through Monday, Nov. 28.
National Retail Federation released its annual analysis, and this year’s projections predict a record with almost 8 million more people planning to shop during that time frame than last year.
Whether or not the chaos and crowds of big box stores on Black Friday is your scene, there is something to be said for the softer side of shopping. Consider spending some of your holiday dollars in local shops, which will roll out the red carpet on Small Business Saturday — and throughout the holiday season.
The national shopping survey shows a troubling trend: 63.9 million people say Cyber Monday will have them shopping online for deals — ticking up another 1 million from last year. Let’s hope that doesn’t mean folks won’t shop locally as well.
The benefits of shopping local are many.
Small businesses play a critical role in the local economy. “Mom and pop” shops represent a vital segment of retail in Dubuque and the surrounding communities. They rely on selling unique merchandise every day, backed by strong customer service. Shopping local means you’re more likely to get a cup of coffee and some cheerful conversation while you shop, as opposed to throngs of people battling for bargains.
Making purchases at a local shop often means dealing directly with the business owner and sometimes even the creator of the product. Local shops pride themselves on that connection and tend to bring the knowledge and customer service that builds long-lasting relationships.
Studies have found that locally owned stores generate much greater benefits for communities than do national chains. If you spend $100 at a local business, roughly $68 stays in your local economy, versus $43 for each $100 spent at big chains.
Local business owners have an investment in the community. Note the local names you see time and again supporting community fundraisers. In fact, local businesses donate to nonprofits 2½ times the amount that other businesses do.
Before clicking a link and buying something you can’t see, touch or smell, consider the unique gifts you can find at local shops that might not be available anywhere else.
Readers who missed Elizabeth Kelsey’s report on the front page of Sunday’s TH regarding absenteeism in schools should circle back and revisit this compelling story.
Most people realize that the pandemic likely is impacting school kids (not to mention adults) in ways that might take years to fully understand. But the increase of absenteeism in area schools was particularly eye-opening.
Unprecedented absenteeism during the pandemic was anticipated and easy to understand. But the fact that the trend toward kids missing school continues was unexpected and poses challenges.
When students miss school days, their classroom instruction is diminished, taking a toll on their grasp of materials and, in turn, their grades. That chips away at a student’s knowledge base and ultimately impacts graduation rates. Research also illuminates a connection between poverty and absenteeism that has grown more apparent in the last three years.
Student absenteeism might seem like an issue for parents and school administrators to resolve. But better understanding this issue is important as its ramifications likely will be felt across the community for years to come.
