In 2018 Abby Finkenauer ran on a platform, which in part claimed her opponent was unapproachable to his constituents. Her TV ads this year talk about all she has done for the people of Iowa.
As one person that will not be voting for her, all I wanted was a phone call or a letter. I called Rep. Finkenauer’s office several times in 2018 asking why she would not make herself available for a local radio show, “Voices of Dubuque.” She, at that time had been asked between 15 and 20 to talk to the people of Dubuque, and had never appeared on the show. Sen. Chuck Grassley (third in line to the presidency) from his office in Washington has freed his schedule to call into the show several times.
Over the years I have called the offices of Grassley, Sen. Tom Harkin and Rep. Rod Blum. If a staffer did not call back with an answer to a question, within a week or two, a written response would arrive by mail from the office holder.
Why won’t our representative communicate with us? Can the queries be that difficult?