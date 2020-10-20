Actions speak louder than words.
In 2016, a majority of the voters in our district voted for the current president.
In her most significant action, Abby Finkenauer stood with Nancy Pelosi, and the monied coastal influencers, by voting to impeach the president.
Abby Finkenauer attempted to nullify the choice made
by the voters in our district in 2016. Think about that. Why would she do this? At best, it’s a lack of courage to stand with the voters in our district; and against outside influence. Her action effectively disenfranchised us, the voters.
Clever campaign slogans and slick commercials are just words. We need a leader who we can trust to stand with us, and take action on our behalf. We need a representative who will amplify the voices of the voters in the district, not silence them.
I believe Ashley Hinson is a person with courage and a leader we can trust to actually stand with the voters of our district. She deserves our support.