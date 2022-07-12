I’ve had the opportunity to get to know almost all of Dubuque’s community leaders active in the last 30 years, and I’ve been inspired by many of them.
High on the list of the inspirational was J. Bruce Meriwether, who died recently at the age of 84.
Bruce was a member of our esteemed class of Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award winners, earning the honor back in 1993.
At the time, Bruce had already made his mark on our community in several ways. I spoke to his widow, Shirley, last week, and she told me about the leadership role her husband took on during the farm crisis. A longtime banker at Dubuque’s First National Bank, Bruce was then president of the Iowa Bankers Association. The crisis was raging in 1985, and farmland values were skyrocketing. Bruce worked tirelessly with farmers, bankers and local leaders to help farmers keep their land. He helped establish a crisis association to help farmers in need and personally reached out to dozens of people.
Another key leadership effort was joining forces with George Lipper to get the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge built. Together with former state legislator Rich Norpel, they leveraged the relationships they had — which for Bruce were many — and launched a lobbying effort for a new bridge in 1976. At that time, the project carried a $37.5 million price tag and was considered by some to be a fool’s errand. Their efforts paid off. The project was finally approved in 1978, and the bridge opened to traffic in 1982.
Bruce had a knack for being a key player for Dubuque at pivotal moments. When he retired from the bank in 1995, he stepped in to help his alma mater by assuming the presidency of the University of Dubuque on an interim basis. Those were critical years, initiating the first plan and setting the table for the transformation that was to come to create the UD we know today.
To me, his greatest contribution came in the early 1990s, when he saw the need for change in Dubuque. I was in my early years at the TH, and racial tensions in Dubuque were marked by cross-burnings and rallies by White supremacists that drew national attention. Bruce responded by helping to create an organization to improve the community’s racial climate in May 1992, the Dubuque Council for Diversity.
And he got pushback for it. His intolerance for racism and narrow-minded thinking landed squarely outside the comfort zone of many Dubuquers — even some close to Bruce.
“He made a few enemies during that time,” Shirley acknowledged. “But if he was behind something, it didn’t matter. He put his heart and soul into it.”
Bruce believed in nurturing the community in which you live. He believed that for those who do, the community gives back in return. “He had 84 years of a really good life,” Shirley said.
Hard to argue with that.
Dubuque and the tri-state area benefited greatly from the vision and commitment to making positive change that Bruce Meriwether embodied. May his example inspire generations to come.
