Frontline Workers and Moral Injury. Previously I discussed the decline of decency in America and how this has become evident in the areas expected to defend it. These areas included the community-hired or elected representatives who should maintain and espouse decent, moral conduct. It was also noted that the social media, whereby individuals avoid conduct responsibility, is a contributing factor for the recent rise in the expression of amoral behavior.
Many hospitals within the rural areas of the U.S. avoided the extreme COVID-19 (death and hospitalization) numbers the coastal metropolitan areas experienced in early spring during 2020 lock downs. But during the second COVID19(delta) wave, the rural (red) areas were hit even harder (on a percentage death and hospitalization basis) than the metropolitan areas. Not seeing the hospital chaos, many — including their politicians — in the rural areas thought they were somehow immune from the pandemic. They weren’t, but this sense of viral isolation and immunity away from COVID-19 persisted for them even to the time of many individuals’ death from it.
Amoral Outrage. As an example of the problems faced by morally driven frontline workers, I use observations detailed on social media by two health care workers. One is a physician in a large hospital in rural, central Oregon, and the other is a nurse in a hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. Both were chased off social media by vitriolic responses to their in-hospital observations.
Both medical workers were astonished that unvaccinated COVID-19 patients would walk into exam rooms maskless and say, “I don’t care if I make someone sick and kill them.” Other uncomfortable truths included watching patients verbally abuse nurses for giving COVID-19 vaccines. Often patients abused workers because of their COVID-19 diagnosis, maintaining its falsehood up until being hooked up to a ventilator and even to their death.
Moral Injury. During this second wave with hospital beds full, other sick individuals were sent home such as individuals bleeding from suspected colon cancer. Medical workers assumed that patients and workers act by the same rules of decency, such as treating each other humanely as workers attempted their utmost to help. But patient abusiveness and overcrowded pandemic conditions prevented proper moral action. This opposed worker conscience convictions of helpful actions and led to “moral injury” whereby the person you are, your “self” comes into question. Moral injury is suffering a severe disconnect between one’s need to fulfill one’s moral principles and what happens during stressful settings. It occurs when one knows the right thing (action) to do but constraints make it impossible.
PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) and moral injury therapies. PTSD and moral injury differ in that PTSD takes place when one’s life is threatened and results in traumatic triggers (fireworks) putting the individual back into panic mode. PTSD cognitive therapy attempts to blot out trigger effects. Moral injury cognitive therapy stresses moral reckoning and the acceptance of uncomfortable truths about the inability to fulfill one’s moral convictions because of stressful periods. This cognitive therapy emphasizes one’s sense of purpose in life while having to endure moral anguish, and one’s accepting the depth of inhumanity within others.
Other Treatments. Rather than cognitive therapy, many organizations take the cheap, easy way out. They offer “wellness solutions” such as messages and meditation tips as well as yoga. This is akin to putting Band-Aids on broken bones.
Conclusion. Moral injury promotes a sense of hopelessness within hospital workers, educators, social and other frontline workers. Intensive cognitive therapy is needed for many frontline workers to reorient themselves toward their moral convictions, because their sense of helplessness has many of them quitting their jobs in droves. Soon, there will be insufficient workers to help patients or students receive adequate treatment or educational assistance.
Gerald W. Eagleson, professor emeritus of the Biology Department at Loras College, taught and did research at Loras from 1978 until 2008.
