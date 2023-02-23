Frontline Workers and Moral Injury. Previously I discussed the decline of decency in America and how this has become evident in the areas expected to defend it. These areas included the community-hired or elected representatives who should maintain and espouse decent, moral conduct. It was also noted that the social media, whereby individuals avoid conduct responsibility, is a contributing factor for the recent rise in the expression of amoral behavior.

Many hospitals within the rural areas of the U.S. avoided the extreme COVID-19 (death and hospitalization) numbers the coastal metropolitan areas experienced in early spring during 2020 lock downs. But during the second COVID19(delta) wave, the rural (red) areas were hit even harder (on a percentage death and hospitalization basis) than the metropolitan areas. Not seeing the hospital chaos, many — including their politicians — in the rural areas thought they were somehow immune from the pandemic. They weren’t, but this sense of viral isolation and immunity away from COVID-19 persisted for them even to the time of many individuals’ death from it.

Recommended for you

Gerald W. Eagleson, professor emeritus of the Biology Department at Loras College, taught and did research at Loras from 1978 until 2008.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.