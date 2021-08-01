It’s well documented American universities are dominated by the left, especially in the social sciences and humanities. A 2016 survey conducted by Econ Journal Watch found Democrats outnumber Republicans 11.5 to one. In that light, the push from the Democrats’ progressive left for free college tuition and the canceling of student loans is quite understandable.
“Free” tuition fits very nicely within the no responsibility entitlement/welfare society they’ve created and has the added potential to increase the numbers of left-leaning ideologues and presumably Democrat voters. As with most of their “ideas,” progressives argue — using terminology from their well-worn playbook — free tuition is “investing” in what they are now calling “human infrastructure.” They say making college “affordable” for the middle class or the “disadvantaged,” will benefit “society” and “pay for itself” over time.
If the political is a priority of some in academia, economic considerations are high on the list of reasons people attend college. The unemployment rate for college graduates is around half that of high school graduates and job opportunities and earning power are substantially higher for those with a college degree. Despite this, many students choose to pursue elective subjects having little or no marketable value.
In the last 20 years the price of college has risen more than any other service besides hospital care. Tuition has inflated more than the cost of medical services, childcare, and housing and the returns on some expensive degrees no longer exist. The reasons for this price inflation are multiple, not least among them being the perverse incentive of no-limit federally guaranteed loans.
Universities have no skin in that game. They receive tuition payments up front and face no consequences if graduating students can’t afford to pay off loans once they leave the campus. While choosing and borrowing to finance a useless (economically) course of study is the responsibility of the student, the lack of financial risk gives colleges little or no reason to inform students or discourage degree paths having poor job or income prospects.
What if universities were at least partially liable for the real-world prospects of what they teach? Might there be broad closings of what might be termed “fashionable” departments? It’s been suggested student loans be made by the universities, letting “them sell the loan paper to debt brokers for their true value — about 5 cents on the dollar for most majors.”
There are alternatives that wouldn’t add to progressives’ penchant for socializing losses resulting from poor personal choices. Mitch Daniels’ program at Purdue University is an example that, with its focus on STEM programs, “will pretty much guarantee you an income commensurate with your investment in education or they will refund the cost.”
For those restrained by the cost of college, community colleges offer excellent courses at much lower prices, and most credits transfer to many four-year colleges and universities. Also, students generally save by living at home. Further, more and more courses are offered online at a fraction of the cost of college attendance.
The caution “caveat emptor” — let the buyer beware — should be the first consideration of every prospective student. If pursuing some esoteric “studies” degree is worth it to the student, then they should spend their own money or borrow it from the institution or a willing lender. They should not expect it to be paid for or subsidized by other citizens and taxpayers.