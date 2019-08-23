Regarding road safety plan on Hales Mill Road. (Telegraph Herald article, Aug. 20, “Business owner, engineer differ on road safety plan”):

I think the words “curve to curve” in the article should be “curb to curb.”

And for clarity, the 7% to 8%, or 2% to 3% slopes refer to the cross slope, from the centerline to the shoulder. Seven percent means a rise of seven feet in a horizontal distance of 100 feet.

It sounds like the curve by Mr Riniker’s place needs to be super-elevated to keep cars from going in the ditch. But that would just let them drive faster.

Is there a reduced speed warning sign there? Perhaps that would help.

Editor’s note: “Curve to curve” is correct, referring to two curves in proximity to Riniker’s property.

