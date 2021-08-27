I recently had the opportunity to work at the 2021 Field of Dreams ballgame in Dyersville, Iowa.
From the moment the guests passed through the gates it seemed as if they were walking on air. You could just read their lips (Oh my gosh, this place is beautiful).
My job along with my co-workers was to assist any guests that may have had a difficult time in getting to the stands by offering a ride in a golf cart.
My hat goes off to the number of older gentlemen that passed on the ride. These men were bound and determined to make the entire walk. Father Time wasn’t going to win this battle.
To see so many sons walking hand in hand with their fathers was very moving to me. I teared up like a 5-year-old on his first day of school.
A Fox reporter made the comment that there will never be another first game in this stadium.
In a way he was correct, but at the same time he was very wrong. This might have been the first game for this group, but in the years to come, many more people will enjoy their first game here with their fathers and grandfathers. It’s almost like ... “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus and he is magical” ... that’s what this place is, magical.
My dad was great, but he never had time to play catch.
I’d like to think he is out in that field waiting for me to “have a catch.”