Parents want their kids to get the best education possible. To that end, many support Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ school voucher proposal for private schools. I might back it, too, if I were a parent and thought private schooling guaranteed a better education.
But it does not. Also, Reynolds’ plan would take tax dollars away from public schools.
A bill likely to be debated in January would provide “scholarships” of $5,500 to each of 10,000 students now enrolled in public schools.
In 2006, the Ohio General Assembly passed a similar law aimed at students attending low-performing schools. Researchers for the Fordham Institute found that, because of competition from private schools, a few low performers upped their game, which brought average test scores in math and reading up modestly.
But students who enrolled in private schools “fared worse on state exams compared to their closely matched peers remaining in public schools.”
Likewise, when other studies during recent years compared students from similar socioeconomic backgrounds, most found that private-school students are no better off than those in public schools.
In her push for vouchers, Reynolds implied that they would go only to low-income students and those attending low-performing schools. “I don’t think it’s fair to kids and families that don’t have the financial means and they’re in failing schools not to have the same option that individuals and families that have the necessary means to transfer someplace else,” she said.
But the vouchers would be available to students from any family earning up to four times the federal poverty income. That includes 80% of the state’s households, according to the Statistical Atlas. But the poorest families wouldn’t be able to afford to transfer their children; Private School Review lists the average cost for Iowa’s private high schools as more than $9,000 per year.
Money for the program would come out of public school spending. Although Reynolds touted an increase in state funding for preK-12 public education of $159 million for the year, that would be reduced by $55 million, for a net increase of only 1.6%. That falls far short of the current inflation rate of 7.7%, making the “increase” a joke.
Furthermore, Iowa’s current budget provides $10 million in funding to nonpublic schools, or about $300 per student, in the form of textbooks and transportation. Likewise, Iowa offers tax credits for contributions to private nonprofit scholarship-granting organizations and tax deductions of up to $1,000 for parents who send their kids to private schools.
Because 84% of the state’s private schools are religiously affiliated, the funding and tax benefits violate the principle of separation of church and state.
There’s another problem: The legislation’s “bill of rights” would force schools and teachers to publish lesson plans and class materials for parental review, intruding on teaching time and professional autonomy.
We need to ensure that our public schools provide a good education, and most of Iowa’s schools do, with 51% receiving commendable or better ratings from the Iowa Department of Education and 35% receiving acceptable ratings. Still, we can do better.
As Diane Ravitch, founder of the Network for Public Education, said, parents shouldn’t have to go on a shopping expedition. They should be able to expect high-quality education no matter where their kids are enrolled.
