Parents want their kids to get the best education possible. To that end, many support Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ school voucher proposal for private schools. I might back it, too, if I were a parent and thought private schooling guaranteed a better education.

But it does not. Also, Reynolds’ plan would take tax dollars away from public schools.

Sisco is a retired adjunct instructor and a former newspaper reporter. Her email address is bsiscoColumn@mediacombb.net.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.