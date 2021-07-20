A reader reached out to me last week to share an experience he had that reminded him of the great natural beauty of our area.
The man was sitting on a bench along Dubuque’s Mississippi Riverwalk recently when another gentleman, who was visiting from west-central Iowa, paused to chat briefly.
Pointing to the river and the Julien Dubuque Bridge, the visitor said, “I wish I could take that visual right there and somehow transport it to my hometown so I could enjoy it every day.”
His comment made our reader wonder how many locals walking along the riverwalk actually take the time to consciously marvel at that scene and really appreciate it. Likewise, there are countless areas in the tri-states that provide a picture-perfect view.
Sometimes those of us living here take for granted our beautiful surroundings, and it can take a visitor to remind us of that fact.
I liked that anecdote, and it made me think about the local landscapes I love. One of my favorite views is flying into or out of Dubuque at this time of year, and you see the patchwork of farm fields in all shades of green rolling over the hills. Few sights are as lush and verdant as a farm around here in summer.
Here at the TH we’re gearing up to celebrate some of the hardworking folks that keep area farms thriving.
For the third year in a row, we will honor local farmers with our Tri-State Farm Families of the Year Banquet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Four families will be honored, chosen from a passel of nominees, in four farm categories: Dairy, livestock, grain and organic.
Each family will be featured in the September issue of our Tri-state Farm Life magazine as well as the Telegraph Herald. Readers have really enjoyed these stories, and I think that’s typical of people in the tri-state area. We appreciate farmers. Even among those of us who have always lived in the city, most of us are just a generation or two removed from the farm. Around here, we know that food doesn’t just come from the grocery store and that farmers are some of the hardest working people around.
I’m looking forward to honoring local farm families, and you can join us.
Tickets will be available beginning Aug. 1 at TelegraphHerald.com/farmevent.
Until then, whether you’re watching the waves of the Mississippi roll by or cornstalks waving in the breeze, remember to appreciate the view.