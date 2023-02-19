LGBTQ+ youth are under attack in Iowa.

That might sound like hyperbole, but with the recent bill making its way through the Iowa Legislature, it would be illegal to announce, promote or instruct on LGBTQ+ issues in kindergarten through eighth grade. This effectively silences any communication related to sexuality or gender in the classroom. What’s worse, schools would also be required to communicate any information a student shares about their gender to their parents if it differs from their “biological sex.”

Kenna Wolbers is a senior at Wahlert Catholic High School. She’s a writer with works published in Scholastic, The Medium, and The Drabble. She volunteers with the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, and the Dubuque Food Pantry.

