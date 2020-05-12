Biden’s Plan for marijuana is the same as Kevin Sabet’s! The presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee said he would “decriminalize the use of cannabis and automatically expunge all prior cannabis use convictions” as part of a “Plan For Black America” his campaign released on Monday.
While Biden’s treatment for substance misuse proposal is viewed as superior to incarceration, advocates largely oppose forcing individuals into treatment as a mandate from drug courts, which continue to handle a health issue through a criminal justice lens. Forced bogus “treatment” is exactly what Sabet wants. He must be in ecstasy over this. Never mind that treatment is for addictions and marijuana isn’t addictive. Thanks a lot for nothing, Joe!
Here’s a tip. Don’t try to push your forced treatment into the legal states. If you do, the Gray Panthers, and every other color, are not going down without a fight! In fact, don’t count on any states ending up with this. Marijuana legalization has almost won. It’s much more popular than you, Joe Biden.