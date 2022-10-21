The current finish to the baseball playoffs highlighted to me the issue of endless dopamine hit escalation. For many years, baseball had a solid structure for post season importance. The two best teams would play in the World Series. One of the teams might have a bad week in October, but nonetheless, that team had accomplished a great full year feat winning an entire league. It meant a lot even if they stumbled in the World Series.
The incessant desire for more money and endless craving for more excitement (endless dopamine hits) has 12 teams ( 40% of teams) making the playoffs. This year, the final two teams in the National League to make the World Series finished a combined 50 games behind the teams they beat in the postseason by getting hot for less than a week in October. So, in essence the six-month regular season is only played to see which teams will get an extra home game in the postseason. The massive dilution of the importance of the six-month, 162-game regular season is obvious. More of everything has led to a more diluted and dissatisfying experience and product. More dilutes itself into less and less. Proper context is needed.
The L.A. Dodgers lost in four games to a team they finished 22 games ahead of in the regular season. Doesn’t seem right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.