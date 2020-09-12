Ashley Hinson’s ad playing the fiddle was quite unique. First of all, it is quite difficult to criticize Washington or Des Moines when your party has been in charge for several years, and you vote party first and people of Iowa last. There are thousands of middle class Iowans in the 1st District that she turned her back on when she voted for restrictions on public employee collective bargaining. If she worked in a factory or construction she might understand how she hurts them. Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo have many union represented members.
Playing the fiddle with a church background is humble, but it does not explain her plagiarizing promos, or her not voting on important issues during the extraordinary June session. She was in the building but no where to be seen, No backbone. It caused Democrats to chant, “You’ll wonder where Ashley went, when the call to vote was sent.”
Fiddling with public office is a definite no-no.