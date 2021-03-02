Politicians’ words can be pretty revealing when you pay attention to them over time.
Joni Ernst’s Feb. 14 “Other View” column (Valentine’s Day, ironically) criticized President Biden for not living up to his inauguration day call for unity.
This from a person whose 2014 senatorial campaign theme, “Make ‘em squeal,” boasted of her skills castrating hogs as a farm girl — no doubt trying to cultivate “unity” with her senatorial colleagues upon whom she would be exercising this skill. She’s since spent the last four years proudly supporting President Trump (divider-in-chief) in the White House, and continues to send us regular “Squeal Award” e-mails.
Now she’s “an eternal optimist, (believing) we can come together and truly deliver for all Americans.” Presumably she’s set aside the knife she’d brought along with her as a new senator.