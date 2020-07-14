Right about now, we could all use a distraction. And if you’re like me, you’re always looking for something good to read. Coming next week is a Telegraph Herald product that will provide both.
We are just putting the finishing touches on a big project, months in the making, that hearkens back to bygone eras in the Dubuque area.
Coming next week will be our third premium magazine of the year. The concept for this one was the brainchild of Managing Editor Dustin Kass, who suggested that at the dawn of a new decade, it would be interesting to take a look back at the past century, decade by decade. The Telegraph Herald is resource rich when it comes to local history, which puts us in a unique position to provide a long look at how life in the Dubuque area has evolved through the decades.
When we found ourselves working through the midst of a pandemic and facing the challenges COVID-19 presents to newsgathering, it seemed like perfect timing for a deep dive in local lifestyle history. This 60-page magazine isn’t a history book, and it doesn’t include all the breaking news of each decade. Instead, we tried to provide a little slice of what life was like in the 1920s, the ’30, the ’40s and so on through today.
And we knew just the reporter for the job. Erik Hogstrom is a newsroom veteran of more than 20 years. The author of our weekly Throwback Thursday/Flashback Friday feature, he’s adept at poking through the old editions and pulling out quirky gems and curiosities. We turned Erik loose on the project and paired him with Mike Day, another newsroom veteran and the guy who has the best grasp of our voluminous photo archive. With Erik’s prose and Mike’s visuals — including vintage advertisements from throughout the era (some of which are, um, hilarious) — we’ve put together a magazine that readers will love. Anthony Frenzel designed the publication, and I love the aesthetic, with each decade finding its own vibe.
“Dubuque by the Decades” will be included in the July 23
edition of the TH delivered to homes and available inside the TH sold in stores as well. This is a premium product for our print readers, so the magazine is not part of our digital product. This one is a keeper anyway — you’ll want to hang on to this for posterity.
I’m excited for readers to pore through this magazine. I promise it will take your mind off the rest of the world, at least for a little while.
Nominate a wonder woman
We’re closing in on the deadline for the Telegraph Herald Salute to Women awards, and I’d love to see some more nominations roll in.
The Salute to Women awards recognize women in four categories: Woman of the Year, Woman Who Makes a Difference, Woman of
Innovation and Woman to Watch. Think about women who are mentors to others, women who shine as entrepreneurs or up-and-coming women making their mark. The awards breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, in Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room.
Visit BizTimes.biz/saluteawards for award details and the nomination form. The deadline for submissions is Friday, July 31.