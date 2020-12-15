When the country is overrun by people here illegally ...
When they use your taxes to bail out the corrupt Democratic-run cities like New York, Chicago, Portland, Seattle and Los Angeles ...
When you call because someone is breaking into your house and no one responds because they defunded the police ...
When someone robs your business and you can not defend it because they took away your gun ...
When they raise your taxes to pay for all the free stuff they promised to the lazy to get their vote ...
You will regret you voted for the Biden-Harris ticket.