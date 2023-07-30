Recently, I attended a meeting where a Dubuque woman talked about the challenges her daughter faced with reading. As the girl made her way through school, the high marks she received didn’t reflect the challenges her mom saw at home.
“She’s one of the kids who you would say would have fallen through the cracks,” her mom said. “She was reading where she was supposed to, but that’s because I was working so hard with her outside of school.”
After noticing the girl’s struggles, her mom took a class on dyslexia and began to wonder if her daughter might be among the estimated 15% to 20% of people who are dyslexic. But when she asked her daughter’s teachers, they didn’t share the same concerns. It wasn’t until years later that a teacher recognized the same signs — because the teacher’s child was dyslexic.
This mom isn’t alone in her experiences, here in Dubuque or across the country. Children in Iowa and beyond who show signs of learning disabilities struggle through school for many reasons: Screenings are hard to access, resources are out of reach, and the curriculum that many U.S. school districts use doesn’t support how children actually learn to read.
When it comes to reading skills, time is of the essence. Children who don’t read proficiently by the end of third grade are four times more likely to leave high school without a diploma than proficient readers. That means children with undiagnosed or unsupported learning disabilities are even more at risk of challenges later in life.
In the case of dyslexia, it’s not a disease or deficiency; it’s a different way of processing information. Children who are dyslexic have the same capacity to learn as those who are not — it’s just the way information is delivered that needs to change. Communities that provide support inside and outside the classroom are better positioned to prepare children with and without learning disabilities.
School isn’t the only place students develop literacy skills, but it’s one of the most important. However, the curriculum many school districts across the country have adopted isn’t necessarily the best at fostering these skills. It’s common for lessons to teach reading around “cueing,” the idea that children learn words if they have multiple sources of information, such as picture clues and the right context.
While this might work for some children, it’s a theory that prominent cognitive scientists have found deeply flawed. Skilled readers don’t or can’t always look for cues. Instead, they recognize or “decode” a sequence of letters. Emphasizing this technique builds stronger readers and leads to more-equitable learning: Regardless of how students’ brains process information, they can learn to decode words.
So, if a better reading curriculum exists, why don’t more school districts switch? It’s complicated. For one, funding is a barrier. It can be over a decade before many school districts are able to budget for a new curriculum, leaving outdated lessons in place for an entire generation.
Second, influencers in the field have moved school curriculum in a direction that doesn’t take the latest research into consideration. This means thousands of U.S. districts have adopted a curriculum rooted in the flawed theory of “cueing” rather than the more scientifically sound “decoding.”
Nationally, we need a paradigm shift around how society thinks about the way children learn to read. Locally, school districts are moving in this direction, but updating a curriculum is a long and arduous process. The changes will be beneficial, but they won’t all happen overnight.
In the meantime, there are ways to serve children with learning disabilities today. Supporting professionals who work with students to better identify learning disabilities enables those on the front lines of children’s literacy to direct families toward resources.
Assessments are essential, as well. In Iowa, all schools are required by law to assess students in kindergarten through third grade to help identify reading issues and point the way toward interventions. However, these assessments don’t provide the full picture, and a more holistic approach is needed.
Take the mom at the beginning of this column, for example. On paper, her daughter appeared to be flourishing, but there were signs that she was struggling. We need to ensure that those who work with children are equipped to recognize these signs and that resources are available for support.
Many communities, including Dubuque, lack such resources.
For instance, the nearest dyslexia tutoring centers to Dubuque are in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Madison, Wis. One solution we at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque are working toward is training local residents to be tutors for students struggling with reading.
At the same meeting where the mom talked about her daughter’s learning disability, another attendee shared his own experiences: “If we want to change the community,” he said, “we need a community solution.” He hit the nail on the head.
Dubuque is full of caring people who want to support the next generation. Become a tutor. Advocate for legislation that allocates more resources toward learning. Consider a financial gift that supports education. Everyone can play a role. Our children and our community’s future depend on it.