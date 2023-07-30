Recently, I attended a meeting where a Dubuque woman talked about the challenges her daughter faced with reading. As the girl made her way through school, the high marks she received didn’t reflect the challenges her mom saw at home.

“She’s one of the kids who you would say would have fallen through the cracks,” her mom said. “She was reading where she was supposed to, but that’s because I was working so hard with her outside of school.”

Nancy Van Milligen is president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. Learn more about the organization at dbqfoundation.org.