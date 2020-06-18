News in your town

Victor Davis Hanson: The bitter irony of revolutions

Letter: Transform hearts to become more welcoming

Dickinson: Focus on inclusion in next 25 months critical to long-term economic success of greater Dubuque

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Letter: History shows why 'Black Lives Matter' became mantra

Thomas: The shame is ours, America

Our opinion: Reynolds should sign order to restore felon voting rights

Letter: White Americans must recognize impact of oppression

Page: Our Civil War never ends; it’s not even intermission

Letter: Protests inevitable result of dehumanizing a group of people

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Jones: Racism, America's other pandemic, also needs vaccine

Goldberg: Abolishing police departments would make things so much worse

Our opinion: COVID-19 offers chance to see things differently

Letter: Trump haters blame him for everything that's wrong

Ullrich: Take note of history; it's not so long past