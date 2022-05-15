About 30 years ago, I worked as the janitor for a daily newspaper of similar size to the Telegraph Herald. After the last distribution truck left each afternoon, I was responsible for cleaning the entire operation from mail room to press room to pre-press and administrative offices — all of it. I was probably the only person who on a daily basis walked the entire footprint of the newspaper. It was messy work, hard work, and came with inherent risks.
Among my many memories of that time, I have one that is as indelible as the press ink that stained my work clothes, mostly because it occurred so frequently that I began to anticipate and thrive on it. When I would push my custodial cart of cleaning supplies, fluorescent lightbulbs, mop and bucket, and replacement rolls of paper towels and toilet paper into the editorial office suite, I almost always came upon a small group of much less inky employees huddled over the last dregs of coffee and even the occasional cigarette. (It was 1990, after all.)
The first time I rolled and clanked into their midst, a palpable hush stopped the conversation until one of them said, “Don’t worry about him. He’s just the janitor,” after which the dialogue continued as I systematically emptied waste baskets, vacuumed, dusted and completed whatever minor maintenance requests had been submitted for my attention that day. Their topics varied: local business and politics, fair and unfair labor distribution and compensation at the newspaper, whether the Vikings would finish dead last in the NFC Central and what the future might hold.
I looked forward to this daily listening tour amongst people who had already determined who I was, that I did not matter, and without any idea that I was at that time completing a master’s degree in creative writing, applying my craft at the local university newspaper, and broadcasting my work over-the-air for a Minnesota Public Radio affiliate. As time went by, I began utilizing my 30-minute break to mark up like a proofreader the daily edition with any typos, white space, or other questionable content I found. I left it on a different desk each day, and I never heard a word. Maybe I shouldn’t have done it, but I secretly enjoyed being in their business without having been invited in.
For some reason, these memories resurfaced recently when I was invited to attend the Dubuque Forward! event which encouraged participants “to be a part of building Dubuque’s future alongside a diverse group of stakeholders from our community.” Sold as I was on the concept of working on “an alignment of existing plans into something coordinated and actionable for downtown Dubuque,” I was curious and, to be honest, cautious about whether my experience and that of others would be like my janitorial job — in the room, but not at the table; possessing access to information but little or no means to put it towards a shared goal.
To say the least, I was pleasantly surprised to the point of silencing myself in order to soak in the rich diversity of voices and perspectives presented. When the desire to layer and integrate different strategic plans community-wide was laid out, I performed a quick mental inventory of whether my university’s plan might also be a fit and whether it reflects how Dubuque’s entire community of colleges can and must appear on any blueprint for our future. In the end, I not only signed in but also signed on to this messy, hard work that will come with inherent risks. I hope it’s only the beginning.