Thanksgiving week is a great time to think about nominating someone for the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award — and not just because the nominations process closes next week. At a time when we are taking stock of all the good in our lives, it’s worthwhile to think about the people who strive to make our community better. Those are the type of folks who come to mind when we think about this most prestigious community award.
Those who have received the award over the years are a deeply admired stalwart class. The examples they have set inspire all of us to strive to contribute and strengthen our communities.
That’s why I think a new exhibit at Inspire Cafe lives up to the name and the mission of the establishment — it inspires.
Scott Theisen, owner of Inspire Cafe, said John Dunkel was the creative force behind the Inspire ... Dubuque gallery wall. Dunkel devoted part of the space to TH First Citizen Award winners.
Here’s what Dunkel wrote about what compelled him to create the wall. “When we think heroism, we usually go distant and high; when so often heroes are a lot closer. I remember a hero from high school days. A nun who was on my case all the time ... she made me a better person. And even though this was 50 years ago, she comes to mind all the time ... my mentor, my hero.
“We need not go far from home to find true heroes and this was my thinking when considering the heroes in our midst that became the backbone of the Inspire ... Dubuque wall. Having known personally many of the ‘heroes’ featured on the wall, these folks are truly noteworthy and deserved the designation of First Citizen. Whether it’s Wayne Norman stating, ‘We shouldn’t water our diversities down, but accentuate them and make them beautiful.’ Or Ruth Nash saying, ‘In the arts people don’t fear diversity and novelty — they seek it out,’ — authentic inspiration in our very midst.
“These Dubuque citizens raise the bar as heroes making inspiring contributions, and they prove just how rich our community is.”
I couldn’t agree more, and I think it’s pretty special that this unique cafe pays tribute to local inspirations and the First Citizen Award.
Now it’s nearly time to write the next chapter in the Dubuque area’s highest citizenship honor. Each year, we sift through nominations from readers to pick a deserving honoree. Typically, that’s someone who has made outstanding contributions to the community through giving of time, talent and sometimes treasure to worthy causes.
The nomination period extends until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. To submit a nomination, or for more information, including a list of our previous honorees, go to TelegraphHerald.com/firstcitizen. Nominations may also be mailed or dropped off to me at the TH.
Next time you’re in the Millwork District, check out the Inspire ... Dubuque wall at Inspire Cafe, and help continue the legacy by nominating a worthy recipient for the TH First Citizen Award.