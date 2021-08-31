I’ve lived in La Porte City my whole life, and I’ve always worked hard. I served in the Navy when I was younger, and then worked construction. During the pandemic, it was difficult to find construction work, so I started my own construction business.
I never thought I would be living paycheck to paycheck at age 49, but I am. I do manual labor until at least 7 p.m. every day, but only make about $26,400 per year.
I’ve fallen behind on most of my bills, and I’m constantly stressed about money. At this point, I try not to eat during the day in order to save money on groceries, even though I’m building porches in the heat with my hands.
If you work hard in this country, you should be able to afford a good life. As a Trump supporter and lifelong Republican I’m calling on my congressperson Rep. Ashley Hinson to vote in support of infrastructure jobs and support for families. Congress is debating bills to do that right now, and people here in Iowa need them to become law.
We need good-paying jobs in Iowa. Small businesses and working people need support in order to survive. We also need to expand access to health care — a lot of people are stuck without insurance, and have to choose between seeing the doctor and paying rent. It shouldn’t be that way.
Representative Hinson, I know you don’t swing a hammer like me, but please vote to invest in the people who elected you.