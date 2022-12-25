As we celebrate Christmas, our burden of problems is as long as a child’s Christmas list: the war in the Ukraine and parts of Africa and Asia, the hunger, poverty and homelessness of millions including children, racial bias here and elsewhere, the unequal treatment of women, threats to life at all ages, handling sexual orientation questions, the plight of migrants, the unequal distribution of the world’s goods, the environmental crisis, the increase in the number who are alone, frightened, despairing, even suicidal, etc., etc.
It seems to me that all these miseries have one thing in common, the lack of acknowledgment of human dignity. We Christians believe that Christmas reminds us that God became one of us so that we could be lifted up to be more like God. That’s dignity. That belief is the basis for Our Lord’s second command. “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
Be good to every man, woman and child because there is this dignity in each of them, no matter how hidden. It is the basis for Pope Francis’ urging that we build up the imperfect person, rather than condemn and criticize the less than perfect.
God help us all to live more positively, more lovingly, more generously, more fruitfully, more in accord with the love and dignity God has for all of us.
