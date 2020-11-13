People. People. Don’t you understand?
The rash of lawsuits over voting is not about voting. It’s about putting a question in your head about the voting.
Consider: The tobacco companies used bogus scientific sources to claim that smoking was not harmful to your health. The oil companies manufactured lame claims that fossil fuels did not cause global warming, even convincing some to use the mild term, climate change, instead. The swift boaters used flimsy details of John Kerry’s Vietnam heroics to claim he wasn’t really a hero.
See, it isn’t about the truth, it’s about your perception of the truth. It is an attempt to make you question the truth, even as you know better. It just takes a germ of doubt to make you pause and contemplate your rational fact-based opinion. It’s not about winning the argument; it’s about arguing with yourself. It’s not about clarity; it’s about muddying the waters.
And why does the media report these frivolous lawsuits seriously? Don’t they see the wry humor in it all?
Did you learn nothing from Psychology 101?
Goebbels would be so proud.