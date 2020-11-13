News in your town

Letter: A salute to the dedication of nurses

Letter: Claims of voter fraud intended to make people doubt truth

Our opinion: 3 cheers for local projects -- and folks that made them happen

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Our opinion: Local projects will honor veterans for years to come

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Supreme Court's decision on same-sex marriage must stand

L.A. Times: Case against Obamacare has even Supreme Court conservatives balking

Letter: Local precinct voting sites should be more accessible

Thomas: Pollsters get it wrong again

Letter: Americans must now come together

Gilligan: Support local businesses while shopping safely at ShopLocalTristates.com

Isenhart: Dubuque County makes ambitious moves to tackle water quality

Letter: Some advice that's right on the button

Page: Yes, Trump has Black, Latino supporters. Democrats can learn from it

Ullrich: Reflecting on birds, tunes, looking through 'false mirror'

Our opinion: Elections officials maintained integrity in voting process

Jones: High court won't hand election to Trump