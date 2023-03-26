Like most folks, I see the world through the prism of my life, the life of a baby boomer.
Boomers are the product of an enormous surge in U.S. births after World War II — those of us born between 1946 and 1964. To our children and grandchildren, that time seems as ancient as the Mesozoic Era when dinosaurs walked the earth, but to me it seems like yesterday.
My dear parents were part of the Greatest Generation. They survived the Great Depression as children, they sacrificed and fought in WWII and after the war, they married in 1952. I was their first born in 1953, with six brothers and sisters to follow.
We boomers are a huge cohort of 76 million Americans. The families of my generation averaged four children per household and those children influenced nearly every institution we touched, but we now are leaving the labor market in droves. We are aging out, for the good and bad of it. Now we must step aside. The problem is, there are not enough workers to replace us.
TFR is another one of those acronyms that I detest. It stands for total fertility rate, referring to the average number of children born to a woman in any given generation. The TFR for my generation was four. To maintain population at zero growth, the TFR must be 2.1. The TFR in America today is 1.64 and in Iowa 1.82. It might sound cold, but the truth is, we are not replacing ourselves. Our workforce challenges are driven by that truth.
It is a myth that the pandemic is the cause for our workforce shortages. In the months leading up to the pandemic, 65% of the employers in the Greater Dubuque area were already experiencing workforce recruitment challenges. Today that number is 73% and the number of people working in Dubuque County is now higher than pre-pandemic numbers. In January of 2020, two months before the pandemic hit, there were 60,500 working in Dubuque County. In January of 2022, we were at 58,500. This January, we stand at 60,800, the third-strongest job growth in Iowa and a return to pre-pandemic numbers.
The challenge of finding talent is not just a matter of too few people with the skills necessary to do the job. The challenge is that there are simply too few people. A declining population spells trouble for higher education, employment and Iowa’s economy.
So, what do we do?
There are macro solutions that are beyond local control or that will take too long to help in the short term. They include a national immigration policy, having more children, and increasing productivity through automation. However, we can’t sit back and wait 18 years for a new generation of solutions to take hold. We must act now.
We must embrace the goals of YOU can be great here, a campaign launched by the 46 members of Greater Dubuque Development’s Board of Directors.
The goals are straightforward.
Increase population to 105,000.
Increase the number of jobs to 64,000.
Increase housing and commercial development by $1 billion.
Increase median household income to $76,000.
Reduce poverty by 5%.
Successfully achieving these goals, despite all that I have shared about population, is a daunting task but an achievable one. Achievable if we work together and outperform our competition especially as it relates to workforce.
Each of these goals, in one way or another, can address the need to retain talent, recruit talent and create talent. Successfully achieving all three will overcome the headwinds that every community in rural America faces.
Rick Dickinson has been executive director of Greater Dubuque Development Corp for more than 25 years.
