As a Dubuque taxpayer, I would like to receive an answer to each of these questions from each City Council candidate.
1. What are your plans for Five Flags?
2. Should the city be involved in purchasing and restoring historic buildings?
3. Should Dubuque have a Department of Shared Prosperity?
4. Should diversity, inclusiveness, sustainability and equity be the deciding factor used in all city hiring and decision-making?
5. Are you in favor of another parking ramp downtown, or should the HTLF (Heartland) and Cottingham & Butler contract be renegotiated?
6. What is your position on welcoming illegal immigrants to Dubuque?
7. Do you believe Dubuque has enough police officers and firefighters?
8. Before 1980, Dubuque elected seven at-large candidates for two-year terms, and the mayor was selected from those council members for a one-year term. Should Dubuque eliminate the ward system and return to that system because some qualified people cannot obligate themselves to four years of service?
9. Would you favor removing parking meters from downtown or at least eliminating collecting on weekends?
10. Will you vote independently of other council members if your personal belief contradicts theirs, or can we expect another series of 7-0 votes?