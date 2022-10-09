When Stacey Abrams went to the governor’s mansion in 1991, duly invited to the Valedictorian’s Reception as the valedictorian of her high school class, she and her parents were told firmly by the security guard that she didn’t belong there.
There have been more Black female Disney princesses than U.S. governors (two if you count the 1997 rendition of Cinderella with Brandy). And people are outraged by a Black mermaid.
Over 30 years later, many people still can’t fathom the idea of a Black woman in the governor’s mansion. No Black woman has ever been elected governor of a U.S. state.
Black women are squarely at the bottom of the hierarchy of political viability.
(Incidentally, this week was the first for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on the Supreme Court. She entered the field well versed and confident.)
It might be easier now for most people to imagine a Black valedictorian, but people still don’t want to see a Black women as lead characters, and certainly not as leaders.
Most people have not even contemplated a Black girl governor.
In a year when not one, but four Black women are running for governor, I can hear the reticence and resistance in the commentary about the Abrams race in Georgia.
Now, it is reasonable to talk about the viability of her campaign. Abrams is a challenger, behind Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the polls and the first Black woman nominated for the position by a major political party.
But commentary persistently assumes she will lose.
I heard it again last week on my favorite political podcast. The academics and journalists on the panel each ticked through Abrams strengths: her impressive fundraising power, her importance in making it clear to the Democratic Party that Georgia is a swing state, her effective voter mobilization and protection programs, but only as a path to pivot to harp on her past missteps, and to detail theoretical problems with Abrams’ campaign and candidacy.
Much was made about how Kemp’s campaign has used Abrams’ statements against her (she should have known!). Panelists wondered aloud if her current campaign lacks the momentum of 2018 (an entirely different race); and they pontificated about whether her platform is too robust for voters to understand. Everyone mentioned that this was pure speculation because the election isn’t until next month, but they were all confident there were problems and anxious to graduate to postmortem reporting (we knew it!).
Voters don’t see Abrams winning either. Unless the folks I ask are clear supporters of Abrams, they grimace, lower their voices, and talk about what Abrams is not, i.e., a man, a mother. I’ve heard, “Well, men like to see men elected.” When asked if they would support Abrams, more than one of my students asked, “Who’s that?” In exercise class, my friend scoffed, “We’ll vote for her, but she ain’t gonna win.”
People discuss Kemp’s weaknesses, but they don’t harp on previously discussed gaffes or characterize them as fatal. None throw shade at Kemp for his “far less than Abrams” fundraising record or criticizes Kemp for even being in a competitive race with a Black woman, in the state of Georgia.
Many are praying for a split ticket, electing Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock.
If Stacey Abrams was male and or White, running within seven points of an incumbent governor he lost to in a 2018 runoff by less than 1%, the commentary would be competitive. There would be no doubt that Abrams was a viable candidate. Why? Because no one is uncomfortable, in fairy tales or in real life, when a man runs for governor.
Jones, formerly of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is an assistant professor and pre-law adviser at Morehouse College in Atlanta. She can be contacted via email at adrienne.jones@morehouse.edu.
