George Orwell’s novel, “1984,” describes an authoritarian-ruled future, where “inconvenient” documents and newspapers are deposited into tubes called “memory holes,” incinerated, and erased from history. Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson and Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst, by their votes against the creation of a Bipartisan Commission to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, are looking for the nearest memory hole to hide the truth they don’t want you want you to see.
Wouldn’t it be in the interest of all of us to learn everything we can about the Capitol attack to prevent another such assault upon our democracy? Doesn’t the Jan. 6 violence seem as dangerous as the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks which were studied by a bipartisan commission? On Jan. 6, five people died, Trump supporters injured 138 police and threatened the lives of members of Congress. The assault delayed and endangered the peaceful transfer of democratic power. These Republican officials tacitly support the false assertion that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, the genesis of this whole disaster.
Meanwhile, Republicans in state legislatures are working to suppress votes in future elections and unilaterally control their certifications. Instead of embracing truth and policies that help people, Republicans obstruct positive change, stoke distracting culture wars, scapegoat minorities, and cry “socialism!”
Dec. 7, 1941. Sept. 11, 2001. Jan. 6, 2021. These are dates “that will live in infamy.”
By the 2022 elections, Republicans count on voters’ short memories. We need to remember and vote accordingly.