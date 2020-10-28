Promises kept. Building southern border wall. Built strongest economy ever. Tough on China. New trade alliance with Mexico and Canada. Building a stronger military. Spaceforce. Ensuring NATO allies pay their fair share. Unprecedented Middle East agreements. Moved embassy to Jerusalem; President Obama isolated Israel. Wiped out ISIS. Pro-life. Pro-Constitution. Freedom of speech, right to worship, bear arms, to assemble peacefully, pro-law enforcement. Shutdown travel from China after five known cases. Immediately established task force. Operation warp-speed development. Released stimulus for economy support. Allowed governors to establish guidelines to mitigate and balance outbreak vs economy. Provided funding for major Black colleges. Lowest unemployment rate for Blacks. Opportunity zones. We favor prosperity for all, yet Democrats continue to call us racist. Remember Hillary Clinton called us deplorables.
Contrast couldn’t be clearer. Joe Biden can’t win on his own merits. Behind him stand the Obamas, Clintons, liberal socialists. Democrats support freebies for illegal immigrants while we struggle. Biden will roll back tax cuts, increase taxes, add stricter regulations. Will rub elbows with China again. Abortion. Choose life, your mother did. Impeachment charade. Big tech censorship double standard. Court packing power grab. With Biden expect radical liberal dysfunction. Trump accomplished more in 47 months than Biden in 47 years. C’mon man.