I have covered a variety of topics during my tenure at the Telegraph Herald, including presidential visits, the Iowa Caucuses, hospital labor disputes, murder trials, canoe festivals, youth chess tournaments and many more.
I work an unusual shift. I work Sunday through Thursday. Sunday, I am the sole reporter on duty. I cover any events on that day and maintain the newspaper’s website and social media feeds during the day. Monday through Thursday, I work the early shift — 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. That shift enables me to compile overnight news, including crashes and crime incidents. I also help maintain the TH website and social media feeds during the day.
I have also helped with several special projects at the TH, including a magazine that charted life in Dubuque throughout the decades since 1920. I also produce a weekly feature that highlights past stories from the TH archives.
In 2011, I was named a member of the inaugural class of the Regional Health Journalism Fellowship, an annual fellowship program for reporters and editors across the United States. The yearlong program included three days of study at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and a weeklong workshop on health reporting at the Missouri School of Journalism.
My history with the TH actually began in 1991-92, when I worked as a part-time writer/clerk for the sports department. I covered high school football and basketball games.
My first full-time newspaper position was with a weekly newspaper in Lakeview, Ore. I worked at that newspaper for five years, then worked at a weekly newspaper in Cascade for nine months before joining the TH staff.